An ultralight aircraft engine lost power on Sunday night in Mastic, forcing the pilot to land in a wooded area, Suffolk County police said.
Police were called to the area at Moriches-Middle Island Road and North Titus Drive around 8:10 p.m., Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said in a statement. The single-engine plane was making its “final approach” to Brookhaven Calabro Airport when the malfunction occurred.
“The plane coasted into the tree tops and slowly came to rest on the ground,” Meyers said.
The pilot, Yuri Koziy, 45, of Massapequa, was not hurt, Meyers said.
Police also notified the Federal Aviation Administration of the landing.
