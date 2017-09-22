Six people — three children and three adults — were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash that temporarily closed the westbound Long Island Expressway in Lake Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County police said.
A Lincoln rear-ended a Chevrolet that was slowing for traffic at 10:24 a.m. near Exit 60, Ronkonkoma Avenue, police said. All westbound lanes were closed until 12:05 p.m. police said.
The driver of the Lincoln, the only occupant of that vehicle, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.
Two adults and three children in the Chevrolet were taken to the same hospital with injuries that also were not considered life threatening, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.