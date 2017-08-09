A 10-year-old boy was struck and seriously injured in Coram by the vehicle his father was driving Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.
Police said they responded to the scene on Judith Drive about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“The child was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, where he and his family remain,” police said in a statement.
Police provided no other details.
