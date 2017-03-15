With obvious distaste for the defendant, a Suffolk judge sentenced a Coram man Wednesday to 3 to 6 years in prison for killing a friend while driving drunk.

But state Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho told Stephan Harbison, 29, that he wished the evidence had been strong enough to make the plea deal unnecessary. Harbison pleaded guilty in November to first-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

He admitted driving at high speed with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent — nearly twice the legal standard of 0.08 percent — when he crashed on Jan. 26, 2015 on Straight Path in Deer Park, killing a passenger Hamzah Abdul-Hakim, 28, formerly of Wyandanch.

“I think you are incapable of feeling remorse,” Camacho said. “The sentence should be a lot more.”

The victim’s sister, Tahirah Hakim of Wyandanch, said in court that her brother was a generous and loving man who recently had moved to Atlanta to give his daughters a better life.

“Death is certainly the destroyer of all pleasures,” she said. “He meant the world to us.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

She told Harbison, who delayed resolution of the case by changing attorneys repeatedly and refusing earlier plea offers, “I must say, you really didn’t make this process any easier. You have been salt to an open wound. … You’ve been very deceitful, very smug. Very shameful.”

When it was his turn to speak, Harbison initially asked for a two-week delay so he could complete some physical therapy in the Suffolk County jail, a request Camacho denied. Harbison apologized to Hakim.

“I’m truly, truly, truly sorry,” he said. “Hamzah was a like a brother to me. That day, I took a loss, too.”

Hakim said she’d never met or heard of Harbison.

Harbison said he had no idea how the crash happened. He didn’t even recall driving, he said.

Afterward, defense attorney Craig McElwee said his client “has gone through a growth process” that enabled him to take responsibility for a crash he doesn’t recall.

The victim’s widow, Fatimah Hakim of Wyandanch, didn’t buy it.

“He’s still trying to deflect blame to someone else,” she said.