A call of a “disturbance” at a large gathering at a house in Coram Saturday night resulted in party-goers throwing objects and anti-police taunts at responding officers, Suffolk County police said.
According to a Suffolk County police spokesperson, police were called to the house on Murray Lane at 10:02 p.m. on a report of a disturbance involving the large crowd gathered for the party.
“When police arrived attendees threw objects in the direction of the police but none of them (the officers) were hit and there were no injuries or damage to their vehicles,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said information on what the disturbance involved was not immediately available .
“It was peacefully resolved and there were no arrests,” the spokesperson added. She said objects thrown at police included “rocks and other objects.”
The spokesperson said she did not know how many people attended the party but she said it was a “large” group. She said the police that responded were Suffolk County police from its emergency services office and the Sixth Precinct.
