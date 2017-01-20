A car rear-ended a stopped school bus Friday afternoon in Peconic, injuring the couple in the sedan, Southold police said.

None of the students on the bus were injured, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The crash happened at 3:25 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of State Route 25, across from the Southold Town Police Department.

The husband and wife in the car were taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, police said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

No criminality is suspected in the crash, police said.

Long IslandLI car accidents