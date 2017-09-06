Donated grain is making life easier for abused livestock at a Manorville farm.

Brookhaven’s “Brew to Moo” program encourages breweries across town to give away the grain they use to make craft beer rather than disposing it and having the grain eventually wind up at the town landfill.

Town trucks began hauling the used grain from breweries last month and delivering it once a week to the Double D Bar Ranch farm in Manorville free of cost.

Brookhaven officials said the move prevents added waste and that breweries pay less in trash fees. Farmers save on animal feed.

“We’re going to continue to promote this because it’s a good thing,” Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said in an interview. “From every aspect that you take a look at, it’s a winner.”

The BrickHouse Brewery in Patchogue was the first to sign up for the program, followed by The Port Jefferson Brewery Company, which announced its participation two weeks ago.

In Patchogue, more than a ton of used grain is trashed each week.

Paul Komsic, brewmaster at the brewery, said grains — often barley, wheat or corn — are put into a mill and crushed. Hot water is then added, which helps convert the starch in the grains to sugar.

The town picking up and transporting the spent grain saves BrickHouse about $500 per month in trash fees, Komsic estimated.

He added that the grains have a lot of nutritional value for the cows, goats, sheep, chicken, ducks, geese and pigs that will eat the feed, so long as it’s within four days after processing.

“This makes so much sense, it’s a no-brainer,” Komsic said.

Double D Bar Ranch is a nonprofit that takes in unwanted and previously abused animals.

“It will eventually cut our expenses. It will help tremendously,” said Gay Devoe, co-owner of the Manorville ranch, adding that the donated feed has a lot of protein.

Romaine said the program benefits the farmers and the breweries and falls in line with his mission to make Brookhaven more environmentally friendly.

“This is perfect for our environmental plan because it allows us to reduce waste, to recycle that waste and reuse,” the supervisor said.

Renovations underway at BrickHouse Brewery will not affect its grain donation. A two-week project to renovate the kitchen started Tuesday and includes new flooring. Though the kitchen will be closed during that time, the bar will remain open so the beer will continue to be made.

Eventually, Komsic said he wants the grain donation program to come full circle, with the grains used to feed the animals coming back in the form of cheese or meats produced by the animals at a discounted or free rate.