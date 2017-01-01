A Medford woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the LIE that closed the eastbound roadway in Brentwood for several hours, Suffolk police said.
Beverly Wynter, 49, of Medford was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after the crash at about 7:15 a.m., police said.
Wynter was driving a 2005 Hyundai in the right lane of the eastbound Long Island Expressway when the vehicle crossed all lanes, according to police, before striking a center divider underneath the Washington Avenue overpass.
The crash shutdown all eastbound lanes between Exit 53 near the Sagtikos Parkway and Exit 55 in Brentwood. The LIE reopened about three hours later, police said.
An update on Wynter’s condition was not available. Police said the Hyundai was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about the crash should call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.
