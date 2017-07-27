A serious multivehicle crash Thursday morning closed Route 110 in North Amityville, police said.
Suffolk County police said the crash was reported at 4:28 a.m. and that the road remained closed for a stretch north of Sunrise Highway at 9:30 a.m. It was not immediately clear how long it would remain closed for investigation and cleanup.
Police said details of the crash were still emerging.
