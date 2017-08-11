More art has been installed on traffic signal boxes in Huntington. Earlier this year 10 boxes were selected to be included in the town program that places custom artwork on the units to stop placement of random notices.

The first of the 2017 program’s artwork began being installed over the past couple of weeks.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

For the first time, art was installed on a signal box in Huntington Station. Artist Monica Chulewicz’s “The Healing When the Sky Opens Up” has been installed at Depot Road and East 13th Street. Huntington resident William Low’s “Tacking Off the Cape” has been installed at the southeast corner of Main and New streets, and his “Bumblebee” is up at Main and Clinton streets. John A. Pierce’s “Flowers” is up at Main Street and New York Avenue.

The remaining boxes for 2017 will have artwork installed through September.

The town started the public art initiative in 2014 when it invited artists to take part. Five selected pieces were installed in 2015. Town officials say the plain, utilitarian boxes, generally about 2 feet by 3 feet in size, are a magnet for lost-pet posters, yard-sale announcements and spray-painted graffiti, creating maintenance headaches.

The town contracts with the New York State Department of Transportation for installations on signal boxes on state roads such as New York Avenue and Main Street. The town owns the other signal boxes.