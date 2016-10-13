HIGHLIGHTS Debris dumped at Melville horse stable that leases park space

Sweet Hills Riding Center ‘severely contaminated,’ Spota says

Hundreds of truckloads of “acutely hazardous and hazardous” material were dumped at a Suffolk County park, causing “an even more serious environmental nightmare” than the Roberto Clemente dumping scheme, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said on Thursday.

The dumping at West Hills County Park in Huntington Town took place at the Sweet Hills Riding Center — a horse stable in Melville that leases the park from the county — and is an average of 3.5 feet to 6 feet deep, Spota said at a news conference at his Hauppauge office.

“It’s bad, bad stuff, that’s all I can say about it,” he said.

Known carcinogens, hydrocarbons and metals were found in the debris, in addition to pesticides, he said. Six “acutely hazardous” substances — pesticide components that have been banned since the 1980s — were found in the debris, the district attorney’s office said.

“That entire area, the Sweet Hills Riding Center, has been severely contaminated by dumping at a magnitude unfortunately even greater than what was found at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood and all of the other facilities in the town of Islip and the one in the Town of Babylon,” he said.

He said the debris, which appeared processed, is believed to have come from New York City.

No charges have been filed, Spota said. And while no suspects have been publicly identified by the district attorney’s office, Spota said “we have identified a number of participants” in the dumping scheme.

“I would anticipate we will probably be identifying others,” he said.

The public-health issues are “unknown” at this point, Spota said, but he said it was a concern that the riding center was open at the time the dumping occurred, which prosecutors believe began in October 2015 and continued through August.

Prosecutors have received a list of names of over 70 children who were known to have attended a summer camp at the riding center, Spota said.

“We will be notifying all of them” of the discovery of the materials, he said.

“The name of the game here is pure greed,” Spota said, referring to why the material was dumped there.

More than 100 soil samples were taken from West Hills County Park in late August, after officials sealed part of the park following the discovery of processed construction material. The riding center was closed by the county after the investigation.

About 15 acres of the park was cordoned off with fencing and yellow police tape on Aug. 26, and piles of dumped materials were pushed up against trees on trails leading away from the Sweet Hills Riding Center, a 100-horse stable.

The dumping investigation was reminiscent of Suffolk authorities’ probe into dumping at Roberto Clemente Park and three other locations in and around Islip Town.

Six men and four companies were indicted in December 2014 after prosecutors said thousands of tons of contaminated fill, including construction and demolition debris, was dumped at the town’s park in Brentwood, a one-acre private lot in Central Islip, a six-home development for veterans in Islandia, and a state-protected wetlands area in Deer Park on the Islip-Babylon border.

Prosecutors said that dumping was motivated by “greed,” to avoid the tipping fees to dispose of the debris legally.

Four of the men — including two former town officials — and one of the companies pleaded guilty, and one of the men was found guilty of charges in connection with that probe.

Preliminary tests showed the contents of the dumping materials were “suspicious,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said at the time.

A riding center spokesman said in a statement on Aug. 26 that it was not complicit in the dumping.

“Recently, some material was dumped near a trail area without our knowledge or consent,” said the spokesman, Mark Smith. “The center is cooperating fully with Suffolk County Parks and all of the agencies that are investigating this incident.”

The Sweet Hills Riding Center has been located at the 855-acre park since 1982 and provides horse boarding and weeklong summer day camps, among other services. The popular park features nature trails, a dog run and playgrounds, among other amenities.

The investigation began after county parks officials on Aug. 16 noticed the debris near the riding center.

Bellone said the county contacted the state Department of Environmental Conservation to assess the debris, which appeared to consist of “processed construction material.” Trees had been knocked down and a fence also had been damaged, according to the county.

Bellone has pledged to “prosecute to the fullest extent of the law those who were responsible for any actions that are damaging and destructive to our parks.”

Bellone said there was “no evidence or indication of any danger to anyone, but pending testing, we’re going to take every precaution that we can to make sure that people and these animals are protected.”

With Jennifer Barrios