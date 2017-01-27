About 100 bags of asbestos waste were dumped illegally along the Wantagh State Parkway, state environmental officials said Friday. The agency is investigating.
The potentially hazardous material was found along the west side of the parkway, north of Old Country Road, the Department of Environmental Conservation said in a statement.
This is at least the second DEC investigation into illegal dumping on Long Island that came to light this week.
Joined by Brookhaven Town, the DEC on Tuesday said they were investigating the dumping of construction debris, carpeting, old furniture and other trash in Tanglewood Park in Coram.
The DEC asked anyone with information about the dumping on Wantagh Parkway to call its 24-hour hotline at 844-DEC-ECOS (844-332-3267).
