Firefighters rescued a reluctant dog from a blaze that started in the rear bedroom of a North Bay Shore home, a fire official said.
It took about 75 firefighters and first responders from four departments to control the fire, which was reported at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday in the one-floor house on 20th Avenue near Brentwood Road, Chief Michael Derbyshire of the Brentwood Fire Department said.
It took almost 45 minutes to extinguish the fire, officials said.
An occupant of the house got out by himself, but a dog had to be forcibly removed by firefighters, Derbyshire said.
“He was on the couch. He didn’t want to leave. We had to remove him,” the chief said.
The occupant of the house was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for evaluation, Derbyshire said.
The fire was declared under control at 10:13 p.m., and first responders from Bay Shore, Islip and Brentwood Legion Ambulance assisted, the chief said.
Arson Section detectives are investigating the cause, Suffolk County police said.
