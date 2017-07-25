President Donald Trump will speak Friday afternoon at the Suffolk County Police Academy near communities rocked by MS-13 gang violence, according to two Long Island Republicans.
Trump is scheduled to speak at the academy in Brentwood at 1:30 p.m., according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity so as not to get ahead of the White House announcement.
The academy, on Suffolk County Community College’s Brentwood campus, is near the Central Islip and Brentwood neighborhoods that have been the sites of brutal killings attributed by law enforcement to MS-13.
Rep. Pete King (R-Seaford) confirmed Monday night that Trump would appear in Suffolk and address MS-13 gang violence.
