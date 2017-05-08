A vehicle fire temporarily closed three westbound travel lanes of the Long Island Expressway in Hauppauge and the on ramp to Exit 55 Monday morning, officials said.
The state Department of Transportation’s informny.com site said the closures are between Exit 55 (Motor Parkway) and Exit 53 (Sagtikos State Parkway), which would leave only the HOV lane open.
Suffolk County police said the on ramp to Exit 55 was also closed.
According to Suffolk County Fire Communications, the vehicle on fire was involved in an accident that occurred about 7:15 a.m.
It wasn’t immediately known whether there were any injuries.
