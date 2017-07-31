All eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway were closed for nearly four hours overnight Monday in Suffolk County, state officials said.
The lanes were closed from 1:18 a.m. to 4:54 a.m. because of a car fire between exits 55 and 56 in the area of the Brentwood Hauppauge border, according to the state Department of Transportation website informny.com.
Suffolk County police said they had no public information on the matter.
