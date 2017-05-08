Three westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway in Hauppauge were closed for about 90 minutes during the Monday morning rush after a car caught fire following a three-car accident that injured one driver.
Suffolk County police identified the injured driver only as the operator of the 2002 BMW that caught fire. He was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of neck and back pain, police said.
Police said a 28-year-old Northport man was issued a ticket for driving another vehicle involved in the accident — a 2001 Ford utility truck — with a suspended license.
The accident happened about 7:10 a.m. when the truck was traveling westbound in the right lane of the LIE between exits 55 and 53 and rear-ended the BMW, police said.
Police said the BMW was forced into the center lane where it struck a 2015 Honda Odyssey. When all of the occupants had gotten out of their vehicles the BMW caught fire, police said.
The Brentwood Fire Department extinguished the fire and the three lanes and the on-ramp for Exit 55 reopened to traffic at about 8:40 a.m., police said.
