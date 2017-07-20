Motorists should expect road closures on Friday in Babylon Town for the annual Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Included will be closures between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. southbound on the Robert Moses Causeway between Southern State Parkway to Ocean Parkway and Ocean Parkway westbound between the Robert Moses Causeway and Overlook Beach.
Additionally, the following state roads will be closed by the Town of Babylon and Suffolk County Police Department at some point between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.:
•Route 27/Sunrise Highway westbound between Babylon Town Hall and Wellwood Avenue.
•Route 110/Broadway southbound between Oak Street and Route 27A/Montauk Highway.
•Route 27A/Montauk Highway eastbound between Route 110/Broadway and Wellwood Avenue.
•Route 109 southbound between Railroad Avenue and Route 27A/Montauk Highway.
•Route 27A/Montauk Highway eastbound between Route 109 and Robert Moses Causeway.
For additional local road closures, please contact the Town of Babylon or Suffolk County Police Department.
Motorists should also take note of portable variable message signs that have been placed along the roadways with alerts and detour information.
For real-time travel information motorists can call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.
On the East End in Amagansett a similar Soldier Ride event will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. but no road closures have been scheduled. However, East Hampton police are warning motorists to expect significant delays on Stephen Hands Path, State Route 114 and roads leading into Sag Harbor Village during the morning hours.
