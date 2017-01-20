A stretch of the westbound Long Island Expressway in Brentwood will be closed overnight starting Friday so an overhead sign can be removed, the state Department of Transportation said.
The closure at Exit 53, the Sagtikos Parkway, runs from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, the agency said.
Westbound traffic will be diverted to the westbound service road where at least one travel lane will remain open.See alsoCheck traffic
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time.
