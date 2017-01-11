More than 100 residents took sides Tuesday night at East Quogue Elementary School on a controversial proposed golf and residential development on Spinney Road in East Quogue.
The public hearing on The Hills at Southampton — which would include a golf course, 118 residential homes and underground parking on 167 acres — was the third of four hearings giving residents a chance to make and submit comments on the proposed development.
Discovery Land Co., the Arizona-based developer behind the project, is proposing a zone change from residential to mixed-use planned development for the 591-acre parcel that will house the proposed project.StoryHearing for controversial golf club plan moved
Environmental advocates and residents opposing the project at Tuesday’s hearing cited concerns over the impact of construction on quality of life and the area’s groundwater.
Proponents of the development argued that the project could provide an economic boost to the region.
