A Brookhaven man apparently lost control of his car Thursday night and crashed into the perimeter fence of Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, police said.
The 25-year-old driver, whose name was not released, was not injured, police said. No charges were lodged.
The man was driving his 2003 Nissan on Railroad Avenue about 500 feet west of Knickerbocker Avenue at 10:40 p.m. when he apparently lost control, spun out and hit the fence, Suffolk County police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.