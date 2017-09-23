One person was critically injured in a motor vehicle crash Saturday in East Farmingdale, Suffolk County police said.
Police said the accident happened at about 3:15 a.m. when “a person in an SUV” traveling south on Route 110, north of Republic Airport, struck the rear of a tractor trailer at a traffic light.
Police said the driver of the sport utility vehicle was airlifted by Suffolk County police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital and was in critical condition.
The SUV was impounded for a safety check and the Motor Carrier Safety Section was conducting a safety check on the tractor trailer, police said.
Police did not immediately provide additional details of the crash, including the identities of the people involved.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.