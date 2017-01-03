A Stony Brook woman crawled out of her vehicle after careening off wet roads and slamming into a golf course building in a fiery crash Tuesday night in Setauket, Suffolk police said.

Alyssa Chaikin, 19, lost control of her Jeep Liberty on eastbound Sheep Pasture Road about 5:40 p.m., hit a guardrail, smashed into a chain-link fence and rolled down an embankment, police said.

The Jeep then struck a building that houses the bathroom and concession stand at St. George’s Golf Course on Lower Sheep Pasture Road, police said.

Flames erupted from the Jeep and spread to the building, destroying it, police said.

Chaikin escaped on her own and was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital by Setauket Fire Department ambulance to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

No one was at the building or golf course at the time of the crash, police said.

Police said the investigation continues.