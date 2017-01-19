A man who police said apparently suffered a medical event was injured Thursday when the car he was driving in Holtsville ran under a truck in front of him, police said.
The man’s identity was not released.
According to Suffolk County police, the crash happened shortly before noon as the man was traveling northbound on Nicolls Road.
Police said the man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries but there was no report of injury to the truck driver.
No further details were immediately available.
