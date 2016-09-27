One driver was killed and another, an off-duty Suffolk County police officer, was seriously injured in a pre-dawn crash Tuesday that closed westbound Sunrise Highway in West Islip, police said.
The 4:38 a.m. crash between exits 40 and 39 involved a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder and a 2016 Ford van — the van caught fire as a result. The van driver, whose identity was not released pending identification and notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said the officer, whose identity also was not released, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.photosLI car accidentsPhotosLI car accidents
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The crash scene was located between the Higbie Lane overpass and the Route 231 overpass.
Traffic was diverted onto the service road in the area — and then off onto the exits until the westbound lanes were reopened shortly after 1 p.m.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the fatal crash to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.
