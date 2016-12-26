A driver struck a pedestrian and two cars at the intersection of Great Neck Road and Oak Street Monday afternoon in Copiague, Suffolk County police said.
Police responded to the scene just after 2 p.m.
The driver and the victim were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. ...
