The driver and three occupants of a Rocky Point Fire Department ambulance were injured Thursday evening when the vehicle struck a curb and tipped over in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk County Police Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said.
The 7:09 p.m. accident occurred when the ambulance, which was en route to Stony Brook University Hospital, was traveling west on Nesconset Highway and swerved to avoid a collision with an oncoming car at Sara Circle, police said.
The ambulance crashed into the curb and overturned, injuring the driver, an emergency medical technician, a patient and the patient’s relative.
They were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
