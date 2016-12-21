Two drivers were taken to a hospital, each with non-life-threatening injuries, after a head-on crash Tuesday night on Horseblock Road in Medford, Suffolk County police said.

The crash occurred at 10:10 p.m.

Photos from the scene show the mangled vehicles, both with extensive front-end damage.

Police said the collision involved a Ford Edge that was crossing Express Drive North when a Toyota Avalon turned left in front of it, leading to the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

