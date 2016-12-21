Suffolk County police said two drivers were taken to a hospital after a head-on crash on Horseblock Road in Medford on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Credit: Chris Sabella)
Two drivers were taken to a hospital, each with non-life-threatening injuries, after a head-on crash Tuesday night on Horseblock Road in Medford, Suffolk County police said.
The crash occurred at 10:10 p.m.
Photos from the scene show the mangled vehicles, both with extensive front-end damage.
Police said the collision involved a Ford Edge that was crossing Express Drive North...
Police said the collision involved a Ford Edge that was crossing Express Drive North when a Toyota Avalon turned left in front of it, leading to the crash.
Additional details were not immediately available.
