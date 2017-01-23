HIGHLIGHTS Construction debris, trash among items in Tanglewood Park

County legislator reported possible dumping in the fall to town, DEC

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Brookhaven Town are investigating the dumping of construction debris, carpeting, old furniture and other trash in Tanglewood Park in Coram.

Brookhaven Town spokesman Jack Krieger said Monday the case will be turned over to the law department and crews will clean up the debris.

DEC officials said the agency first investigated allegations of dumping there in November and notified the town’s park department, recommending that the area be cleaned up.

The probe is continuing, DEC spokesman Sean Mahar said, adding the agency is “in the process of still trying to determine how the waste got there.”

On Friday, Brookhaven Town crews removed landscaping debris that had been dumped on the edge of a ballfield. However, after Newsday called the town to ask about material dumped in a number of park locations, crews went back Monday to investigate a wooded area off of Howe Road and Hawkins Path.

“It looks like there is some mounds of debris,” Krieger said. “It’s wood, carpeting, things that would come out of people’s houses.”

Suffolk County Legis. Kara Hahn (D-Setauket) said she reported the possible dumping in late October or November to the town, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office and the DEC after a resident called her office saying he had found debris, broken bottles and other items in the parkland behind his house.

DEC officials said the Tanglewood Park situation does not appear to be large-scale dumping, such as that uncovered last year at West Hills County Park in Huntington Town and in 2014 at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood.

Krieger said the town was notified only about old tires in November and cleaned those up.

“As we went deeper into the woods over the last couple of days, we discovered there was other stuff back there,” he said.

Mahar said the DEC verbally communicated with the town in November and will follow up formally by letter this week.

Hahn — who chairs committees for the environment, planning & agriculture and parks & recreation — said she plans to create a parks watch program to encourage residents to report suspicious behavior and illegal dumping.

She also is holding a forum Friday morning in Brentwood for parks officials and politicians to discuss better ways to protect land set aside for preservation and recreation. The event is not open to the public.

“We all have to come together and say this is unacceptable and brainstorm . . . and really figure out how to stop this,” Hahn said. “This should not be happening.”