A man was killed and his passenger was injured when the car they were riding in struck a utility pole in Springs over the weekend, East Hampton Town police said Sunday.
The man who suffered the fatal injuries in the Saturday afternoon crash was identified as Edward H. Reich, 54, of Nyack.
Police said Reich’s passenger, Robert Kostro, 54, of East Hampton Town, was airlifted from the accident scene to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was listed in serious but stable condition.
According to police, Reich was driving a 1987 Porsche northbound on Three Mile Harbor-Hog Creek Road near Gardiners Lane shortly before 3:30 p.m. when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Reich was extricated from the car by Springs Fire Department personnel and was taken to Southampton Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Police said the Porsche has been impounded for safety checks and an investigation into the crash is being conducted by town police and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call town police at 631-537-7575.
