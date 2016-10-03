HIGHLIGHTS Town’s Northwest Woods area shares same moniker as road in village

Officials worried about emergency crews going to wrong address

East Hampton’s town board is expected to consider alternative names for a street in the town’s rural Northwest Woods area that is the same as a road in East Hampton Village, to prevent mixups among emergency personnel and postal officials.

Alex Walter, executive assistant to Supervisor Larry Cantwell, is overseeing the effort to rename Main Street in Northwest Woods and has been working with the town’s appointed local historians, Averill Gues and Hugh King.

Walter, who said town Main Street residents asked for the change, said there are plans to present a list of options to the board at its Oct. 11 work session at the Montauk firehouse. He declined to reveal the options under consideration.

“We really wanted to get it changed so emergency services, UPS . . . our friends can find us,” said town Main Street resident Lindsey Lynch, who has lived there since May. “GPS doesn’t route to our street. There are two Main Streets. We decided it would be a good idea to make it clear for everyone [where her neighborhood is located].”

There are about a dozen homes in the East Hampton Town area, and Walter said no one can afford to have emergency personnel go to an incorrect address.

“Ambulance or police vehicles can go to the wrong address; you risk safety issues,” Walter said. “God forbid someone [in East Hampton Town] needed an ambulance and they went to the village first.”

Walter said that if board members decide to proceed with the name change a public hearing would be held before any change could be made.

Lynch said she suggested the name Butterfly Lane, which Walter said was “very nice,” but that something else “more relatable to that area” was being sought.

Butterflies came to mind, Lynch said, because there seem to be a lot of them on her street.

“We see a ton of butterflies everywhere, and there’s nothing else in East Hampton like that,” Lynch said, referring to the name.

Town historian Gues, who described the residential Northwest Woods area as the type of place you go “when you want to get away from it all,” said she felt a historical name would be appropriate.

“When developers get desperate they do that, they just threw out a name,” Gues said. “I think Main Street for a wooded area is rather silly.”

Walter said that if the name is changed, “hopefully” it would happen by the end of the year.