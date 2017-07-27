The East Hampton Town Police Department is set this week to receive a donation of more than $40,000 for purchasing equipment.
The East Hampton Town Board voted on June 20 to accept the donation of $43,151.27 from a town resident, who officials declined to name, citing the donor’s wish to remain anonymous.
Police Chief Michael Sarlo said the donation will fund the purchase of three new speed-monitoring devices, four new in-car video system units and new hardware for a fingerprint system.
“This is technology equipment we have been fortunate enough to purchase through capital financing in the past, but continuing to upgrade and increase our inventory at no cost to the town or taxpayer is a tremendous boost for us,” he said.
Sarlo said he has not met the donor, who “has no relationship with the police department at all.” The resident reached out to the department through a third party after “reading about some of our town struggles and the challenges we face keeping up with technology,” he said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.