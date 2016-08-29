The owner of the Water Mill Deli operated a nightclub and catering business out of his home in East Hampton, serving alcoholic drinks from a full restaurant-style bar and charging an entry fee, the East Hampton Town Attorney said.
Luis H. Farez is to appear in East Hampton Town Justice Court on Sept. 12 for code violations related to operating a commercial business at the house on Muir Boulevard.
Town Attorney Michael Sendlenski said Monday that the certificate of occupancy for the house limited it to a single-family residence. Farez and LI-DJ, also named in the violation, also were cited for overcrowded conditions.
Sendlenski said that when town code enforcement officials were called to the home on Aug. 12 they found more than 130 people dancing and drinking. Patrons paid a $30 entry fee, Sendlenski said, and $5 for beers. Security guards had been hired.
A temporary restraining order was issued to stop the business from operating at the house, Sendlenski said.
Attorneys for Farez and LI-DJ could not be reached.
Comments
