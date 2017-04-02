A recently-sold home in East Northport will need to be knocked down after a fire gutted it early Sunday morning, a fire chief said.
Firefighters from East Northport were called to 14 Elmbark Lane at 1:42 a.m. on a report of a structure fire, Chief Daniel Heffernan said.
They arrived to find the unoccupied, two-story home fully engulfed in flames and “fire out every window,” Heffernan said.
About 50 firefighters from East Northport and Commack battled the blaze and extinguished it about an hour later, he said. No one was hurt.
The fire’s cause is undetermined and under investigation, he said. The Suffolk County Arson Squad and the Town of Huntington’s Fire Marshal are investigating.
The new homeowners had not moved in yet and were on scene Sunday morning, Heffernan said. He did not have their names.
“The house is a total loss,” he added.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.