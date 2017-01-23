HIGHLIGHTS Daughter of County Legis. Tom Barraga needed approval for promotion

Officials will introduce legislation to allow that promotion and past ones

The administration of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone violated county nepotism law by failing to put the promotion of Legis. Tom Barraga’s daughter up for a legislative vote before promoting her to the $150, 540 a year job as a bureau chief in the county attorney’s office.

Elaine Barraga, who had been deputy bureau chief, was promoted to head the general litigation unit effective Dec. 19, one day before her father provided the key 10th vote for legislation that imposes a $300 mortgage fee.

The vote by Tom Barraga, who is term-limited, allowed two Democratic lawmakers facing tough re-election races in November to oppose the measure. County Attorney Dennis Brown and Barraga (R-West Islip) said the mortgage fee vote had no connection with the promotion of Barraga’s daughter.

Records show Elaine Barraga, 47, won legislative approval in 2010 for her original job as an $89,314-a-year senior assistant county attorney.

But no resolutions were filed for subsequent promotions as a $95,030 a year principal assistant county attorney in 2011 or deputy bureau chief in 2014, at a salary of $115,205 annually. Since then, her pay had risen to $144,620.

Vanessa Baird Streeter, spokeswoman or County Executive Steve Bellone, called the error, “an oversight by the law department.” She said a resolution will be filed “as soon as possible,” and that it will cover earlier promotions.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

County law requires relatives of elected officials, commissioners and county officials in policymaking positions to get legislative approval before hiring or promotion in jobs exempt from Civil Service. “Such hiring or promoting shall not be effective unless and until it is approved by resolution of the Suffolk County Legislature,” the law says.

It also mandates that the county comptroller “seek reimbursement” of salary and other compensation including fringe benefits “during any ... period of violation plus interest.” Experts say the law only would affect pay raises and benefits for job titles the legislature did not approve.

Legislative Counsel George Nolan called the penalty too harsh.

“To punish the individual does not make sense,” Nolan said. “If the appropriate resolution was not filed, it’s the responsibility of the [law] department or the administration” to put it forward.

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) said he was unaware of the promotion provision. “I don’t think it has ever come up before,” he said, adding he expects approval of

the promotion resolution for Elaine Barraga.

Legis. Tom Barraga noted that his daughter won legislative approval when she was first hired. He said he was unaware of the need for a vote on promotions, but would have complied if he had.

“I’ve always been completely transparent,” he said. “No one was trying to make an end run around any legislation,” and said his daughter “is hardworking and has and been a tremendous asset” to the county.

Elaine Barraga also has applied for the newly created job of deputy Counsel at Suffolk County Community College. Barraga also in the past worked as an attorney for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and for the state attorney general. A decision on the college job is expected within 30 days.