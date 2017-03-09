HIGHLIGHTS 19th Century site bought for $3.3M by district in December

Stella Maris building will include early intervention service

What was once Long Island’s oldest Roman Catholic school — closed six years ago amid declining enrollment and rising debt — will be revitalized as a facility for the Sag Harbor School District.

Officials plan to house prekindergarten classrooms, business offices, a licensed day-care provider, and a new early intervention service at the former Stella Maris Regional Catholic School, which was first opened in 1877. The district paid $3.3 million for the facility, closing on the sale in December. Residents in May approved a $10.23 million bond to purchase and renovate the property, in a 736-595 vote.

Katy Graves, superintendent of the Sag Harbor School District, said in a recent interview that the district’s population has remained steady and that, “parents want to bring our students here. We’re doing very well academically.”

She said that “we are very, very land-poor as a school district” and that the district has been “constrained by size.” The plan frees up space occupied by business offices and prekindergarten classes in the middle school wing of Pierson Middle/High School, and provides more room for middle school classes located in the district’s high school wing. She said the changes would create an “authentic middle school.”

District officials also have plans to host evening classes, theater, and athletic events at the Stella Maris building.

A new early intervention service to be added to the facility comes after the closure of the Child Development Center Of The Hamptons in Wainscott last summer.

Graves said that “if we can get those services early, it’s an early investment in our children,” and added that the Early Intervention Services could be provided to students in the prekindergarten classes.

Graves said that the district added a primary school special needs class in the fall of 2015, for school-age children, “which inspired this movement to provide services for 3- to 4-year olds.” That program will remain at Sag Harbor Elementary School.

District officials are hired an architectural firm, BCK-IBI Group in December and the firm is expected to brief the Board of Education on a design and construction calendar at the March 20 meeting.

“When it closed, it seemed sad ... N> I felt a weird pang seeing it not being able to stay alive,” said April Gornik, an artist and activist who lives in the community. “This is a community that doesn’t like to see any empty buildings. It’s a very active, healthy, thriving community, so when something is vacant for a while, we all kind of feel it. It’s great the Sag Harbor School District is able to make use of it.”