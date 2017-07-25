Retired Nassau top cop Thomas Krumpter has landed a less stressful gig — running the tiny, 11-officer Lloyd Harbor Police Department — but could still make in excess of $300,000 annually in salary and pension payments.

Krumpter, whose 25-year law enforcement career included three years as the acting police commissioner in Nassau until his retirement last week, started in Lloyd Harbor Monday at the rank of captain at a salary of about $183,000.

“It’s small town policing,” said Krumpter, 50, in a phone interview Tuesday, referring to the Lloyd Harbor job. “I’m going to be a lot closer to the policing. It gives me the opportunity to be more involved in the community and I’m looking forward to getting to the know the community and know the cops.”

After a 12-week probationary period, Krumpter said he expects to be appointed chief. He also has to pass the police chief test administered by the Civil Service Commission, which he has already taken as he rose through the ranks in Nassau.

Krumpter said he is still negotiating his salary as chief, and has sought a waiver from civil service, that if approved, allows someone under 65 to collect a state pension while simultaneously earning a taxpayer-funded salary. The waiver is pending.

Krumpter said he expects his annual pension payout from his time as a Nassau police officer, as well as a few years as an officer in New York City, to be about $140,000. He said his status as a retiree saves the village about $80,000 annually because it won’t contribute to his pension or fund his health care.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Tania Lopez, a spokeswoman for the state comptroller, said her office had not yet calculated Krumpter’s final pension figure.

Lloyd Harbor Mayor Jean Thatcher did not respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday.

When Krumpter announced his retirement from Nassau last month, Thatcher told Newsday she had not yet offered Krumpter the job, saying she was considering several candidates, all of whom were applying for waivers from the state.

“Do we want him for the job?” Thatcher asked. “I have a lot of candidates . . . I don’t know what he’s doing. I think he’s considering a number of options.”

Krumpter is also expecting an approximately $540,000 lump-sum payout from Nassau for accrued vacation, sick and other time. A Nassau comptroller’s spokesman could not immediately confirm that figure Tuesday.

Krumpter worked in Lloyd Harbor as a $10,000 consultant for three months earlier this year after the departure of former Chief Charlies Flynn.

Newsday reported that the Suffolk District attorney’s office has issued subpoenas seeking Flynn’s time sheets and payroll records.

Krumpter said as chief in Lloyd Harbor he plans to first get to know the community and work on new policies, such as use of force and upgrading equipment and software.

“It’s a great place, a great department and I’m looking forward and excited about the job,” Krumpter said.