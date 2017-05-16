Subscribe
    Long Island

    FAA: Flight returns to MacArthur Airport after smoke reported

    john.valenti@newsday.com

    Long Island MacArthur Airport is shown in an

    Long Island MacArthur Airport is shown in an undated image. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

    An American Eagle flight carrying 40 passengers to Philadelphia was forced to return to Long Island MacArthur Airport Tuesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration said the crew reported a smoke condition in the cockpit.

    Flight 4868, a twin-engine turboprop de Havilland DH8 operated by Piedmont Airlines, landed safely at MacArthur at 6:50 a.m., the FAA said. The flight had departed...

