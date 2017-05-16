An American Eagle flight carrying 40 passengers to Philadelphia was forced to return to Long Island MacArthur Airport Tuesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration said the crew reported a smoke condition in the cockpit.
Flight 4868, a twin-engine turboprop de Havilland DH8 operated by Piedmont Airlines, landed safely at MacArthur at 6:50 a.m., the FAA said. The flight had departed...
