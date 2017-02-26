Subscribe
    Report: 2 dead, 1 hurt after plane crash at Gabreski Airport

    Updated
    rachel.uda@newsday.com

    Two people were killed Sunday morning and a

    Two people were killed Sunday morning and a third person was injured after their small plane crashed at Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach on Feb. 26, 2017, state police told News12 Long Island. (Credit: News12)

    Two people were killed Sunday morning and a third person was injured after their small plane crashed at Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, state police told News12 Long Island.

    The Federal Aviation Administration earlier confirmed the single-engine Navion F plane had crashed at 11:40 a.m. as the pilot practiced take offs and landings.

    The aircraft crashed into nearby trees, the...

