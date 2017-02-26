Two people were killed Sunday morning and a third person was injured after their small plane crashed at Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, state police told News12 Long Island.
The Federal Aviation Administration earlier confirmed the single-engine Navion F plane had crashed at 11:40 a.m. as the pilot practiced take offs and landings.
The aircraft crashed into nearby trees, the...
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTHJoin Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
More coverageTrump travel ban opponents rally at LI mosque
A crowd of nearly 75 people gathered Sunday outside the Selden mosque to protest President2 charged with DUI hours apart, cops say
Police charged two men with driving while intoxicated Saturday night in Southampton Town, authorities said.AFamily mourns after bike-riding teen hit, killed
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.