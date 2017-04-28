The parents of Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens, two Brentwood teenagers who prosecutors said were killed last year by MS-13 gang members, met Friday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his visit to Long Island.

Sessions hugged the mothers of the girls, shook hands with the fathers, and offered his condolences during the meeting in the U.S. attorney’s office at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, the families said.

Earlier, in a meeting with law enforcement officials, Sessions pledged “to demolish” the MS-13 street gang, assuring Long Islanders that he and President Donald Trump “have your back.”

Elizabeth Alvarado, Mickens’ mother, said she felt good about the meeting with Sessions after his speech.

“It seems like somebody’s doing something; someone’s listening,” Alvarado said. “We’re not just fighting this battle by ourselves.”

Robert Mickens, who is running for the school board in Brentwood, said they didn’t discuss immigration and called it a “very positive meeting” that is part of the family’s journey in getting their “happiness back.”

“He gave his condolences, which was very sincere from him,” said Robert Mickens, Nisa’s father.

Evelyn Rodriguez, the mother of Cuevas, said she asked the attorney general for more federal funding for schools and community programming, and said she mentioned that she was worried that violence could escalate this summer when children are out of school.

“The parks are empty,” Rodriguez said. “Kids are not playing on their own block. It’s a shame.”

Nisa Mickens, 15, and Cuevas, 16, were high school friends whose bodies were found on Sept. 13 and 14 off streets in a Brentwood neighborhood, in a brutal assault that law enforcement sources said involved machetes and baseball bats. Prosecutors said Cuevas had been involved in a dispute with MS-13 members.

More than a half-dozen members of MS-13 — the violent street gang with ties to El Salvador — were charged in the killings and that of MS-13 member, Jose Peña-Hernandez, 18.

Some family members whose loved ones are suspected of being killed by the MS-13 gang said Friday they would have liked the opportunity to meet with Sessions.

Marcelo Llivicura, the father of Justin Llivicura, 16, one of the four young men found dead April 12 in a Central Islip park not far from the courthouse, stood behind the barricades with demonstrators shortly before the attorney general gave his speech.

Suffolk County police say the brutal killings were the work of the MS-13 gang.

Llivicura, of East Patchogue, said he attended the demonstration because “I want justice for my son.”

He said he wished someone from the Trump administration had reached out to them.

“I think he should have invited all of the fathers and mothers who lost loved ones,” Llivicura said in Spanish.

Llivicura said he would have told Sessions to provide more protection and security for Long Island communities, including immigrant communities. Llivicura, an Ecuadorean immigrant, called Sessions “anti-immigrant” and said he unfairly conflates good, hardworking immigrants with those who commit crimes.

“We’re good people,” he said. “I’ve lived for years in this country and never hurt anyone. I don’t have a criminal record. I work to support my family.”

Celio Llivicura of Patchogue, an uncle of Justin, said he hopes that Sessions’ visit helps reduce gang violence and the risk young people like his 16-year-old son face.

But, he said in Spanish, “I doubt it. If he thinks the same as Trump, what ideas is he going to have?”

Llivicura said he does not trust Sessions, but he does trust Suffolk police.

If Sessions really wanted to help, he would “go directly to the White House and send protection here,” Celio Llivicura said.

Sabrina Mayes stood outside the courthouse wearing a T-shirt with a photo of her and her son Derrick, and carrying his ashes in a locket on her necklace.

She said her son was a victim of gang violence in 2013 in Central Islip and that families like hers should have been invited to talk to Sessions.

Investigators have said they believe Derrick Mayes’ slaying was at the hands of MS-13.

“We should have been there, too,” Mayes said. “If they had done something in the first place, maybe them girls would still be here, maybe those four boys . . . would be still here if they had done something in 2013. Now it got out of control.”

Davonte Mayes, Derrick’s brother, said he would have asked Sessions some questions had he been given the chance: “I would have told him, that you know, ‘What are you doing to help? What’s the next step? What’s happening from now?’ ” to make sure he’s “not just showing up” but will follow through. “Are you actually doing something?”

A Department of Justice spokesman did not respond to an email seeking comment.

John Marzulli, a spokesman for the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, declined to comment on the process in which the families were chosen to meet with Sessions.

“The office offers its sincere condolences to all of the families for their terrible losses and the sadness they still feel,” Marzulli said.

With Víctor Manuel Ramos