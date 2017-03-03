A fast-spreading fire gutted a 4-bedroom home in Calverton and injured one of the 100 firefighters who tried to quell the flames Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Riverhead Fire Chief Kevin Brooks said he ordered firefighters out of the two-story house on Alfred Avenue at one point, just in time.

“The roof collapsed and we had some concerns about the first floor,” Brooks said.

The blaze started in a vehicle in the garage just before 3:25 p.m., the fire chief said, and although the wind whipped the flames, the blaze jumped to the rest of the house unusually fast.

Brooks said he got there within minutes and the flames were already consuming the garage and part of the house.

The fire chief said he did not always refer fires to Riverhead detectives and Suffolk County arson detectives but did so in this case.

Riverhead police said the cause was under investigation and everyone in the house got out unharmed.

Firefighters from Riverhead, Wading River, Ridge and Manorville got the blaze under control about 5 p.m., Brooks said, while Flanders was on standby.

One firefighter’s ears got burned as he was going up the staircase, but he was treated and released from Stony Brook University Hospital, which has a burn unit, authorities said.