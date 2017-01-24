An inferno enveloped five Centerport town homes early Tuesday morning, forcing occupants into the street as firefighters from at least nine departments sought to keep flames from jumping to adjacent buildings, authorities said.

The fire started about 1:10 a.m. at a town home on Bull Calf Lane, just off Fort Salonga Road and Northport Bay, and flames spread to the nine other attached homes, according to the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services. The first condo on fire collapsed early on, and control of the blaze eluded firefighters for more than two hours.

Police said the town homes’ occupants got out and that some took shelter in their vehicles while others went to the Centerport firehouse, where Red Cross representatives were expected to arrive.

The fire may have been caused by a backed-up flue in the fireplace, police said, because the first floor was filled with smoke when the first of several emergency responders arrived.

Arson detectives are expected to look into the cause, including whether the wind played a part in the inferno.

The blaze grew fast as wind from the nor’easter was moving off Long Island but was not entirely gone.

No injuries were reported in the first hours of the fire, but fire commanders called for ambulances from three departments to stand by as a routine precaution.

The two-story town homes are part of a complex built in 1986, according to several real estate sales websites. Google Maps shows three clusters of attached town homes; the largest cluster contains the 10 town homes that burned.

Suffolk County fire officials initially said that 10 town homes had been involved in the fire.