Four townhome units were destroyed and at least one other was significantly damaged in an early morning blaze in Centerport on Tuesday, Suffolk County police and fire officials said.

Fire officials said the blaze at the complex on Bull Calf Lane, south of Northport Harbor, caused at least one of the buildings, housing four of the townhome units, to collapse. Police and fire officials said although about dozen residents were displaced, there were no apparent injuries.

The fire was reported at 1:10 a.m. More than 100 firefighters from nine departments — Centerport, Greenlawn, Eatons Neck, Halesite, Northport, East Northport, Huntington, Huntington Manor, Kings Park and Cold Spring Harbor — and three EMS companies (Commack, Huntington and Melville) responded to the scene. Officials said the fire was knocked down by 4:10 a.m. and that firefighters were still working at the scene at 7 a.m.

Police Arson Squad detectives and Town of Huntington fire marshals are investigating the cause.

One of the first emergency responders to arrive at the scene, Suffolk police Second Precinct Sgt. William Miller, said he arrived to find the immediate area shrouded in dense, acrid smoke.

“The whole outside was so filled with smoke you couldn’t see three feet in front of you,” Miller said, adding: “It was like you were standing in the thickest fog.”

Miller said he began knocking on doors of the nearest townhome units to rouse residents from their homes. Several asked why they needed to leave, perhaps unaware of the fire, he said. Miller said the two women who lived where the fire stated initially thought the smoke was coming only from their fireplace and not because their home was burning.

Efforts to battle the blaze were hindered by strong gusting winds from the nor’easter that hit Long Island on Monday, lasting well into the early morning hours Tuesday. Still, initial reports were that more buildings had been damaged by the fire — possibly as many as 10 townhome units. But firefighters were able to contain damage to the immediate area despite the winds.

Local Red Cross personnel also responded to the scene, helping those displaced by the blaze. Some residents went to stay with friends or relatives, while the residents of at least one unit took shelter in a motel, officials said. Additional details were not immediately available.