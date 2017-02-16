A car that ran off the Southern State Parkway in Islip Terrace and into the woods Thursday had to be chained to a tree to keep it from falling on firefighters who rescued the driver.

The car wound up perpendicular to the ground, its trunk facing the sky and all four wheels in the air.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“It was in a pretty precarious position. We had to be very careful it didn’t fall on our guys,” Chief Joe Rosadio of the Islip Terrace Fire Department said.

“The ground was frozen, covered with ice. We chained the axle to a tree behind the vehicle and braced with a ladder” on the other side, against the trunk lid, he said.

He said the female driver, bloodied and apparently in shock, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. The extent of her injuries was not known.

“I don’t know how she got herself into that position,” Rosadio said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He said firefighters arrived on the scene, the westbound lanes near Exit 43, Carleton Avenue, about 7:45 a.m. and had the woman freed in about eight minutes. There were no injuries to firefighters, he said.