The Dix Hills, East Northport and Melville fire departments have all been approved for exemption from site plan review and compliance with certain provisions of town code to allow each of the departments to construct new buildings.

The departments do have to comply with various building department regulations, such as building permits, because the departments are still subject to the State Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Codes, town officials said.

The Dix Hills Fire Department plans to renovate its existing headquarters building, construct a new, four-bay substation and significant exterior site renovations at the department’s headquarters at 115 E. Deer Park Rd., near the Northern State Parkway.

The East Northport Fire Department plans to build a single-story, 4,500-square-foot building and parking lot on the east side of Laurel Road, north of Cedar Hill Drive, and use it as a fire station.

In Melville, district officials plan to build a fire training building on the south side of the South Service Road of the Long Island Expressway, east of Sleepy Lane.

“Waiving formal site plan review reduces review time and application costs,” town spokesman A.J. Carter said. “The town has done this on a number of occasions for taxpayer-supported municipal entities, including fire departments, which have benefitted from this expedited process.”

The resolutions were approved 5-0 at the April 4 town board meeting.