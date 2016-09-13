Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home Tuesday morning in Shirley.
Suffolk County fire officials said the fire on Merrick Road was reported at 9:52 a.m.
Officials said firefighters arrived to find the home “fully involved” — and said that, despite the best efforts of firefighters from seven departments, the home suffered significant damage.
The house was occupied, officials said. There were no reported injuries.
Fire officials said firefighters from Brookhaven, Mastic, Mastic Beach, North Bellport, Center Moriches, Hagerman and Ridge all responded to the scene. So did emergency services crews from Shirley, Mastic and Mastic Beach.
Suffolk County police said arson squad detectives were on scene. So was the Brookhaven Town fire marshal.
Pictures from the scene show heavy smoke and fire damage to the structure.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.