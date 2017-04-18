Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 52° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SuffolkLong Island

    Fire destroys vacant store in Mastic Beach, officials say

    Updated
    By  ellen.yan@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    A vacant hardware store burned to the frames

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    A vacant hardware store burned to the frames in Mastic Beach Village Tuesday April 18, 2017 in the afternoon, authorities said. The building, once the Smitty True Value store at 211 Mastic Beach Road, started burning just before 4:15 p.m. in an inferno that took several fire departments to subdue, officials said. (Credit: T. J. Lambui)

    A vacant hardware store burned to the frames in Mastic Beach Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

    The building, once the Smitty True Value store at 211 Mastic Beach Rd., started burning just before 4:15 p.m. in an inferno that took several fire departments to subdue, officials said.

    “I was sitting outside . . . and I looked behind me and I was like ‘Wow,’ ” said Antonio Jones, a hair...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    State, County and Town leaders tour the Shoreham-Wading Lawmakers tour proposed solar site on LI Former Islip Town official John J. Carney arrives Prosecutor: Town bribery case is all politics A person prays at the coffin of Justin Community mourns teen found dead in park