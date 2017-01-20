Investigators from the Suffolk County police arson squad are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire that gutted a barber shop in Ronkonkoma on Friday.

Photos show a “grand opening” sign on the facade of the shop, called Off the Rails, with firefighters battling an exterior and interior blaze.

Fire officials said four departments — Ronkonkoma, Lakeland, Farmingville and Nesconset — responded to the scene, located on Railroad Avenue, following the call at 1:29 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

