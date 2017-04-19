Starting Thursday, motorists must use a single lane across the Robert Moses Causeway’s Fire Island Inlet Bridge on weekdays for about three weeks, state transportation officials announced Wednesday.
North- and southbound traffic will alternate, using the only open lane during the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., state Department of Transportation officials said.
The plan will allow for safety inspections on a bridge that is more than 50 years old, officials said. They advise motorists to drive carefully through the work zone and obey the 25 mph speed limit.
For real-time travel information, motorists may call 511 or visit 511NY.org.
