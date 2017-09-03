A Fire Island ferry captain and his crew rescued two boaters after they were struck by a wave in the Great South Bay off Bay Shore on Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.

There were no injuries.

Police said the rescue happened at 9:30 p.m. after Captain Victor Klipp, who was operating the Fire Island ferry Voyager, saw light from a cellphone in the water and then noticed two men treading water a half-mile from the Bay Shore Marina.

Crew members Richard Stewart, John Murray and James Sorzono threw life rings and life jackets to the men and pulled them aboard the ferry, police said.

The boaters were identified by police as Gerard Corsini, 52, and Donald Deveau, 63, both of Bay Shore. Corsini’s mother, Irene Corsini, said in a telephone interview Sunday that the two men are friends.

Police said Corsini and Deveau told authorities their 18-foot center console boat had hit a wave and they went overboard about 9 p.m.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau Officers Robert Reed and Robert Reuter, who were aboard Marine Juliet, responded to the scene and the officers secured the boat and brought Corsini and Deveau to shore.

“I have to give these guys all the credit — they saved these guys’ lives,” Reed said of the ferry captain and his crew. “It was cold and really dark and windy last night, and out on the Bay was really choppy. Those guys were in the water for a half-hour and they didn’t have life vests on either — they would have only made it another 10 minutes.”

Reed said it was the light from Corsini’s cellphone that also helped.

“That’s what the captain and the crew saw,” he said. Reed also said the pair told him they were “in their boat one minute and in the water the next.” He added, “Gerard was the one with the cellphone — he was holding it out of the water while he was treading water and was trying to call 911 but it wouldn’t work.”

Reed said the captain and his crew used a ladder to get the two men onto the ferry. Reed added that at the time of the rescue the ferry was transporting people from Bay Shore to Kismet and Corsini and Deveau were going back to Bay Shore from Kismet. Corsini and Deveau could not be reached for comment.

A spokesman from the Ferry company was not immediately available for comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.